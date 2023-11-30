MIAMI (WSVN) - The Hyatt Regency Miami has agreed to a $5,000 settlement with the state following a Christmas-themed drag show.

“A Drag Queen Christmas” was held in 2022 at the hotel-affiliated James L. Knight Center where a minor was present.

As part of the settlement, the venue will enforce a ban on minors attending “sexually-explicit events,” even when accompanied by an adult.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox