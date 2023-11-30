MIAMI (WSVN) - The Hyatt Regency Miami has agreed to a $5,000 settlement with the state following a Christmas-themed drag show.

“A Drag Queen Christmas” was held in 2022 at the hotel-affiliated James L. Knight Center where a minor was present.

As part of the settlement, the venue will enforce a ban on minors attending “sexually-explicit events,” even when accompanied by an adult.

