Husky puppy stolen from Miami home

MIAMI (WSVN) - MIAMI (WSVN) — Police are seeking the public’s help in their search for the people responsible for the theft of a husky puppy from a home in Miami.

Surveillance video captured one of the subjects jumping a face and grabbing the puppy before taking off from the home, located on Northwest First Street and 10th Avenue, Tuesday.

That video was later posted to Facebook.

The theft takes place after another husky was taken from a home in Hollywood. That dog was later returned to her owner, but police are still searching for the perpetrator.

If you have any information on the Miami theft, call City of Miami Police or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

