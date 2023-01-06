Police continue to hunt for the driver who struck a woman, then blocks away, struck a man, on Collins Avenue in Mid Beach.

Collins Avenue in Miami Beach was once again open Friday, as Miami Beach Police continue to investigate a pair of hit-and-runs that sent two pedestrians to the hospital, a day earlier.

Miami Beach Police and Fire Rescue units first responded to a call of a hit-and-run crash involving a woman near 44th Street and Collins Avenue, at around 3:45 p.m. Thursday afternoon.

Moments later, a second crash involving another pedestrian, this time a man, occurred near 57th Street on Collins Avenue.

Paramedics transported the victims to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center.

The 61-year-old women was listed in stable condition.

“First time here, OK. First time in Miami, less than four hours. You know, this happens,” said Chin Chiang, the husband of the victim.

The couple was visiting from Chicago.

“My wife was just behind me, two feet behind me,” said Chiang. “Just right ahead, struck her. She was airborne.”

After striking her, police believe the same driver was responsible for plowing down the man. He is listed in critical condition.

7News sources said at least five other cars were hit during the chaos.

The vehicle that struck the victims is described as a black 4-door Nissan Altima with tinted windows.

No other injuries were reported.

If you have any information on these hit-and-runs, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

