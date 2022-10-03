SWEETWATER, FLA. (WSVN) - Several South Florida organizations came together to collect necessary supplies for Hurricane Ian survivors.

On Monday morning, a drop-off site opened in Sweetwater at Dolphin Mall on the east valet area, between Friday’s and P.F. Chang’s, for the public to make donations to the Hurricane Ian Disaster Relief Drive.

Sweetwater Mayor Orlando Lopez teamed up with Mobile Mike to collect all sorts of items for those affected on the west coast of Florida.

“We dodged a bullet here in South Florida and we got to help our partners on the west coast,” said Mayor Lopez.

WE NEED YOUR HELP!!



We will be collecting food and supplies to bring much-needed relief to Ft. Myers and the Punta Gorda area.



Drop off locations:



☑️ October 3rd and 4th: Dolphin Mall, 7 A.M. – 10 P.M.



☑️ October 5th and 6th: The Shops at Pembroke Gardens, 7 A.M. – 10 P.M. pic.twitter.com/jXcD5vM4Je — Mayor Orlando Lopez (@SweetwaterMayor) September 30, 2022

“I’ve never seen anything like this in my life and I’ve been doing humanitarian relief efforts for 35 years now,” said Michael Breden, better known as Mobile Mike.

The media company recently returned from Fort Myers with video footage of the damage caused by the storm.

“There’s no words to describe the pain over there,” said Breden. “They really don’t have the supplies that they need.”

He plans to go back on Friday to give away the items donated.

Lopez and many law enforcement officers teamed up to gather all the items to be collected in the upcoming days.

The supplies collected will go to Fort Myers and the surrounding areas in dire need of basic necessities and they will not accept clothing or used items. All donated items must be boxed and labeled for them to be accepted.

This location will be set up Tuesday as well for those wanting to donate.

For those in Broward County, The Shops at Pembroke Gardens will open for donations on Wednesday and Thursday between 7 a.m. and 10 p.m. in a designated area.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.