Hurricane Debby is causing concerns for travelers, leading to significant disruptions at South Florida airports as hundreds of passengers experienced long wait times and cancellations.

At Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, more than 30 flights were canceled, and over 100 experienced delays on Sunday alone. Many passengers were left stranded, missing connecting flights without prior notification. Miami International Airport faced similar issues, with over 100 flights canceled and 160 delayed on Sunday.

Passengers reported long waits and insufficient compensation. One traveler described having to sleep on the floor overnight due to technical issues, while another recounted running across the airport only to miss their flight after multiple gate changes.

Per the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport website, 19 arrivals have been canceled, with 34 delayed. Departures have seen 44 delays and 26 cancellations.

Miami International Airport reports 45 arrivals and 19 departures canceled so far due to Hurricane Debby.

Travelers should confirm their flight status with their airline before coming to the airport to make other travel arrangements if necessary.

