MIAMI (WSVN) - Families in need received welcome holiday handouts from two organizations.

The Miami Downtown Development Authority and The Hometown Foundation, Inc. held their HungerLESS Holidays initiative on Tuesday.

It was the first time the event was held in Miami.

Volunteers distributed 1,500 turkeys to 11 nonprofits, which will then distribute the birds to families in need.

Event officials said they want to make sure everyone has a turkey this Thanksgiving.

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