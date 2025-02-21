MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A Hungarian national has been denied bond after being accused of multiple crimes across Miami and Miami Beach in the past couple of months, police said.

City of Miami Police announced the arrest of Zsolt Zsolyomi on Thursday. The 25-year-old is currently listed as an illegal overstay by U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

Detectives said Zsolyomi is the man behind a Jan. 19 homicide in Miami.

The arrest report states the victim was found dead near Northwest 14th Avenue and Second Street, “sitting in the driver’s seat of a vehicle after sustaining trauma.”

A resident of the neighborhood described the discovery of the crime as “terrible” and “really dangerous.”

But this isn’t the only local crime linked to Zsolyomi.

Detectives said he is accused of strangling a man at the victim’s South Beach apartment building in November 2024.

The arrest report states that the victim’s family “became concerned when the victim did not show up for work.”

Miami Beach Police responded to the victim’s home after the family called them and they found the victim “face down in the bathtub.”

The victim, according to detectives, “is an amputee of his right leg below his knee.”

Investigators believe the victim and Zsolyomi had been friends.

A day after the alleged killing of the South Beach man, police said, Zsolyomi was involved in a hit-and-run at the intersection of Southwest 13th Street and 22nd Avenue in Miami.

In addition, officials said, the suspect had been “fixed with a GPS ankle monitor after he was released from custody for an arrest by the Miami Beach Police Department in July 2024.”

Zsolyomi was caught and cuffed on Wednesday and charged with second-degree murder charges.

On Thursday, he appeared in court where Judge Mindy S. Glazer denied him bond.

“I’m going to hold you with no bond on each case where you are charged with second-degree murder,” said Glazer.

A Miami and Miami Beach Police Department news conference that was supposed to announce Zsoltyomi’s arrest has been postponed until Friday morning.

He remains behind bars.

