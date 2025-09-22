NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Hundreds of people were thinking pink this weekend when they laced up their sneakers and walked to raise breast cancer awareness.

The Ninth Annual Pink Walk – 5K Run and Walk took place at Miami Dade College’s North Campus, Sunday morning. Some people walked, while others broke into a light jog.

Cancer survivors, families and friends turned the event into a march of hope.

“It’s really meaningful to come together to just, you know, on this Sunday morning lift everyone up, lift everyone up by walking together, by holding strong for one another, by creating awareness that can save a life,” said Miami Dade College President Madeline Pumariega,

The 5K Pink Walk raised awareness and funds for early detection and breast cancer support programs.

