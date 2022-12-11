MIAMI (WSVN) - Hundreds of people in laced up their sneakers and took steps in Miami for better heart health.

For the South Floridians who took part in the 2022 Miami-Dade Heart Walk, it was a Saturday morning well spent.

“To pay respect to those suffering from heart disease, do the best you can to be healthy,” said Marlin, a heart disease survivor.

Thousands of steps were taken at Maurice A. Ferré Park, all to increase heart disease awareness.

“It’s important for people to understand the risks and how to prevent cardiac disease,” said Marisol Garcia with the American Heart Association, “and so we’re really here to create that awareness.”

Participants woke up early to raise funds for the American Heart Association.

The community came together for an important cause. The event raised roughly $700,000 to fund medical treatment, research and CPR training in South Florida.

It was a great opportunity to work out the most important muscle.

“I’d say [my pace was] 6 and a half minute mile,” said William.

All while encouraging the community to stay in shape

“Don’t make it a struggle, to get yourself checked. It’s for your own good,” said Marlin.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.