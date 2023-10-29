MIAMI (WSVN) - Hundreds of people were feeling powerful in Miami this weekend while raising awareness about a disease that affects women and men.

LoanDepot Park was draped in pink as survivors, loved ones and supporters came together to take part in Miami’s annual Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Walk, Saturday morning.

“We’re just getting started here,” said Today in Florida’s Alex de Armas as she addressed attendees.

Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava was among those in attendance for the pink ribbon-cutting that kicked off the walk.

“This is a three-to-five-mile, non-competitive walk,” said Mike Rodriguez with the American Cancer Society,” and it’s done just to being everybody together in the community to support those caregivers, those going through breast cancer.”

“Today we’re just celebrating the 4 million survivors that we have,” said Dr. Cristiane Takita with the University of Miami’s Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center.

“This disease is horrible, and we are here to fund research, and one step at a time, we will,” said Guerdy Abraira who is battling breast cancer.

The event was a celebration of cancer survivors and an opportunity to raise critical funding for research and to educate.

“Screening mammograms save lives, and that’s what we need,” said Takita. “We need to make sure patients understand it’s simple, easy.”

“We’re here to raise awareness for Stand Tall for Aesthetic Flat Closure,” said an attendee. “People who don’t have breasts … you could be facing mastectomy, you could be ex-planting, but it’s a very safe option.”

“One woman said, ‘I’m getting surgery in January, I was considering going flat, and this is giving me courage,'” said another attendee.

This year’s event featured more then 12,000 participants, showing the dedication of this community for fighting this disease.

“Community is so critical in times like illness,” said cancer survivor Christine Handy.

Community provides a lifeline of support for survivors like Handy

“If you feel you’re part of a community, that helps within the loneliness,” she said, “and also, people don’t want to feel alone in their disease. They want to be around other people that have gone through it or are going through it, because that’s important, to feel like you’re not by yourself.”

South Florida rallied around all those dealing with breast cancer in one or another, while working together toward a cure.

