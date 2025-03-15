WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Hundreds of participants hit the asphalt to celebrate the Youth Fair’s opening weekend.

Family and friends took part in the Be There 5K marathon in West Miami-Dade, Saturday morning.

About 1,000 runners got a one-time behind-the-scenes view of the fairgrounds as they made their way through the parking lot and the midways during closed hours.

Miami-Dade County Youth Fair President Eddie Cora said this is their third year holding the race, and this is the biggest one they’ve done to date.

“This community really embraces what The Fair does, and when we introduced this three years ago, they came out full force,” he said. “We started with 600 runners; we’re up to over 1,000. Next year, let’s see how far we can get it. We got a big fairgrounds.”

The sold-out event, sponsored by Baptist Health, supports the Youth Fair’s scholarship program that goes toward college-bound high school students.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.