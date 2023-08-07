HIALEAH GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - With the first day of school just around the corner, hundreds of first-time teachers are preparing to welcome their students for the upcoming academic year.

Miami-Dade County Schools commenced a new teacher orientation program at Hialeah Gardens High School, ensuring that educators are fully equipped and ready to create a conducive learning environment for their students.

Miami-Dade Schools Superintendent, Jose Dotres, inaugurated the orientation and emphasized the significance of this development week in preparing teachers for their classrooms.

“It’s like a development week, so they are ready when they enter their classrooms,” stated Dotres during the event.

To address the teacher shortages in the district, Miami-Dade has introduced a program called “teacher residents,” who are paid to undergo comprehensive training and development.

“They’re called teacher residents,” explained Dotres at the ceremony. “The days of doing the internship without getting paid and going 12 weeks without a salary are over.” We’re hiring, then they come into their internship, and they’re being paid.”

Throughout the week, the 450 new teachers will engage in sessions focused on professional development and cultivating their passion for teaching. These efforts aim to empower educators with the skills and enthusiasm needed to create engaging and effective learning experiences for their students.

Brian Phillip, a new teacher at Miami Northwestern Senior High School, made the transition from being a college administrator to becoming a Miami-Dade teacher.

“I went on from doing 25 years at the top-level institution to basically seeing that high schools needed a lot more help,” said Philips, “and teaching them how to come forward into college.”

As the school start date approaches on Thursday, Miami-Dade County schools remain committed to supporting and empowering their educators. With a strong focus on training and development, the district seeks to ensure that teachers are well-prepared to make a positive impact on the lives of their students.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.