MIAMI (AP/WSVN) — Severe thunderstorms in South Florida delayed departures at Miami International Airport and Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport during the busy spring break season, suspended a popular electronic music festival and disrupted matches at a high-profile tennis tournament.

The thunderstorms that swept into South Florida Friday night delayed departures at Miami International for hours Saturday, according to the National Airspace System Status. The airport was experiencing record spring break traffic this season, averaging 170,000 passengers each day this month.

“Inclement weather may impact operations on March 23,” the airport tweeted. “If you’re traveling, please get in touch with your airline for the latest flight updates.”

As of Saturday afternoon, the average delay at MIA is over an hour and a half. The airport reported 564 delayed flights.

Passenger Amoie Hutchinson, who got struck at MIA in what was supposed to be a quick connecting flight, said it isn’t just the weather that is impacting flights.

“Because there were some flight delays due to weather, I got stuck here overnight,” she said. “I landed at 6 p.m. yesterday, and I had hell trying to find a hotel because, I guess, it’s spring break, there’s a Drake concert. Everywhere is booked or, like, $400, so it was a whole entire ordeal that I did not plan for.”

FLL reported 421 delayed flights on Saturday.

At the Ultra Music Festival in a downtown Miami park, where 55,000 attendees were expected over three days, organizers shut down the music early Friday night because of lightning and strong winds.

“For your safety, Ultra Friday is temporarily shutting down,” organizers posted on social media Friday night. “Please calmly leave the park now.”

Rain and strong winds Friday also delayed the start of the day’s tennis games at the Miami Open by six hours and then washed out the rest of the scheduled play early in the evening. The weather disrupted the match schedule, forcing some of Friday’s postponed games to be played Saturday.

