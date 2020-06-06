Hundreds march in parts of Broward, Miami-Dade for 2nd weekend

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Hundreds of people took to the streets of Broward and Miami-Dade Counties for the second weekend in a row to call for the justice in the death of George Floyd.

SkyForce HD hovered above the demonstrators as they headed east on Broward Boulevard in Fort Lauderdale while chanting and holding up signs, just before 6 p.m., Saturday.

All ramps have reopened at this time. https://t.co/nTPki9cW9v — FHP West Palm Beach (@FHPPalmBeach) June 6, 2020

In a tweet, Florida Highway Patrol confirmed they’d shut down southbound ramps to Interstate 95 near Broward Boulevard. At around 6 p.m., those ramps reopened to traffic.

Before marching along Broward Boulevard, protesters made their way past the Federal Courthouse near West Broward Boulevard and Northeast Third Avenue in Downtown Fort Lauderdale.

Protesters also gathered in Davie and Miramar, Saturday afternoon. Those events have since wrapped up.

In Miami-Dade, meanwhile, groups of protesters came together in Doral and at Florida International University in West Miami-Dade, in addition to a massive march that began in Downtown Miami before demonstrators made their way to the Wynwood and Midtown Miami neighborhoods.

Broward Boulevard was reopened to traffic at around 6:40 p.m.

#FLPD THANK YOU! Thank you for being peaceful, thank you for your respect and thank you for working with us. pic.twitter.com/iDaaiuxHtK — Fort Lauderdale PD (@FLPD411) June 7, 2020

Saturday night, Fort Lauderdale Police posted a video on social media where Chief Rick Maglione commended demonstrators, three organizations, local residents and police officers for that day’s peaceful protest.

Saturday’s marches come one day after protests in Miami led to some tense moments between demonstrators and police in protective gear when trying to cross onto the Julia Tuttle Causeway and I-95.

In Davie, former boxer Evander Holyfield appeared at a protest on Friday.

“It’s very important for me to be here because as somebody who worked hard, you have to realize the golden rule. Do onto others as you want them to do onto you,” he said. “It’s for everybody. Everybody gets threatened. At some point in time, everybody’s in the area that they weren’t invited to be in.”

