Hundreds march in Miami after week of peaceful protests, unrest

MIAMI (WSVN) - Hundreds of people are marching north in the City of Miami following a week of demonstrations across South Florida calling for justice in the death of George Floyd.

SkyForce HD hovered above the protesters as they walked by the Target store at the Shops at Midtown Miami, just after 6:10 p.m., Saturday.

Protest now entering Midtown Miami area. https://t.co/bxL3KYokMK — WSVN 7 News (@wsvn) June 6, 2020

The gathering has prompted police to shut down Interstate 195 in both directions.

TRAFFIC ALERT: Due to large crowds in the City of Miami. We are closing the east and westbound lanes of the Julia Tuttle (I-195). Alternate: Use the MacArthur Cswy (I-395) to enter/exit Miami Beach. pic.twitter.com/D19jNthQfC — Miami Beach Police (@MiamiBeachPD) June 6, 2020

Saturday’s protest began in front of the Torch of Friendship in Downtown Miami, at around 4 p.m.

From there, participants headed north on Biscayne Boulevard.

Meanwhile, at around 5:45 p.m., SkyForce HD flew above several bikers along Harding Avenue, near 71st Street, in Miami Beach. Shortly after, they were seen pulling into the Chevron station at Abbott Avenue and 71st Street.

Police said they are aware of the riders and are monitoring the situation.

The march comes a day after tense moments sparked between protesters and police officers who had blocked off ramps to the Julia Tuttle Causeway and Interstate 95. No arrests were made.

Saturday afternoon, Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez amended a countywide curfew to start at 9 p.m. instead of 10 p.m. like had announced Friday night. The curfew remains in effect until 6 a.m. until further notice.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.