MIAMI (WSVN) - Hundreds of people lined the streets of Miami’s Little Havana neighborhood this weekend for a parade worthy of a king.

Sunday’s Three Kings Day parade marks the celebration of the Jan. 6 holiday, which observes the arrival of the three wise men delivering gifts to baby Jesus.

This beloved tradition was absent for several years, but thanks to the dedication of local leaders and organizers, it has made a grand return

“When COVID came, it stopped, and then nobody brought that up, and this was a tradition for 40-some years, so we decided and I decided that it was about time that we bring it [back],” said Miami City Commissioner Manolo Reyes.

The parade ran through Southwest Eighth Street from 27th to 17th avenues.

