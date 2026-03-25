HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - After the first boat carrying humanitarian aid arrived in Cuba earlier in the day, hundreds of residents gathered in Hialeah in support of freedom and democracy on the Caribbean island.

On Tuesday evening, hundreds of Hialeah residents, officials and Cuban artists took part in a rally at Ted Hendricks Stadium inside of Milander Park to support a possible change coming to Cuba, as the island-nation faces one of its worst economic crises along with mounting pressure from U.S. President Donald Trump for regime change.

Officials for the City of Hialeah described the rally, which they organized, as an official declaration.

“We’ve been waiting 67 years. As the mayor of this city, we have the largest Cuban population in the United States, so it’s very important to have one single voice, one message to reach a national audience and international audience. We want change in Cuba and what does that look like? It looks like a complete regime change,” said Hialeah Mayor Bryan Calvo.

“It shows momentum, I think that it also shows Washington, D.C. that we’re waiting for a positive outcome, that we’re not hoping that it’s just once again one of the many times that we have been enticed into thinking that something is gonna happen and it just has not. I think that the rhetoric is important,” said Republican State Senator Ileana Garcia.

Many of the Cuban-Americans in attendance were moved by the large show of support from their community.

“I know how much my parents suffered and sacrificed and I just hope and pray there’s a future for the young Cubans that are there, that don’t have any hope. They need help,” said rallygoer Patricia Gonzalez.

“This is a significant moment in our history, in Cuban history. Everybody – multiple generations of people who have left Cuba to fight rallying up for the freedom of Cuba,” said rallygoer Luke Taleno.

“My grandfather couldn’t express his political opinion in Cuba, so I’m here representing my family and that’s why I’m here,” said rallygoer Jevany Gomez.

This newfound hope is inspiring belief among generations of Cubans that change on the island is finally coming after decades of waiting.

Tuesday’s rally came hours after the first ship carrying humanitarian aid arrived to Cuba’s capital, Havana.

The flotilla, the first of three expected to bring supplies to Cubans, departed from Mexico on Friday, loaded with critical supplies, including food, medicine and solar panels.

“I used to take donations to Cuba a long time ago and I know really well what’s going on – that’s it, enough. We need a big change,” said rallygoer Jorge Matamala.

Back in Hialeah, rallygoers have paid close attention to the current standoff and reported talks being carried out between the Trump administration and the Cuban regime.

While no definitive actions have been taken yet, many Cubans in attendance believe the tides are rapidly changing, with their desire of a free Cuba within their grasp.

“I feel emotional and proud of my people. It’s a hope for all Cubans,” said rallygoer Geisy Santiago.

Other rallygoers who spoke with 7News said they are highly anticipating what the next step the U.S. will take in regards to Cuba and that this is the closest they’ve ever felt to actual change occurring on the island.

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