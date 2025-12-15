MIAMI (WSVN) - A walk from the heart took place at loanDepot Park this weekend.

Hundreds of people gathered and took part in the annual Miami-Dade Heart Walk, hosted by the American Heart Association, Saturday.

The event’s goal was to raise funds for heart research and heart health, as well as teaching bystanders how to save lives.

“We are here to make sure everyone knows how to do CPR, but most importantly, we are honoring someone, Dr. Eduardo Salinas, who lost his life to a sudden cardiac event this year, and we are here with his family today showing up,” said HCA Florida Mercy Hospital CEO Allyssa Tobitt.

For the second year in a row, “Today in Florida” anchor Tavares Jones had the honor of being emcee of the event.

The event raised more than $438,000.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.