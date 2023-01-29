MIAMI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - A suspicious package has led to the evacuation of a terminal at Miami International Airport.

Miami-Dade Police and Fire Rescue units responded to Concourse D at around 5 p.m., Saturday.

Investigators said a K-9 unit picked up a suspicious bag, leading officers to evacuate hundreds of travelers as a precaution.

In a tweet, MIA officials advised travelers flying out of Concourse D to contact their airlines for possible changes in their flight information.

Officials also pointed out that some areas in Concourse D can be accessed through the checkpoint in Concourse E.

The incident remains under investigation.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.