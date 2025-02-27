SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Hundreds of law enforcement officers from various South Florida agencies bid a final farewell to a K-9 officer who died while serving her community.

Attendees at Wednesday’s somber service honored and remembered 9-year-old Roxi.

“She wasn’t just a dog. She was a law enforcement officer and a partner,” said Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Samantha Machado.

Roxi, an MDSO K-9, was killed in the line of duty when, investigators said, alleged fentanyl supplier Anthony Medina slammed into the K-9 unit where she was riding.

The Jan. 30 crash happened while Medina led authorities on a wild pursuit.

Detectives said the force from the impact caused the K-9 vehicle to crash into a concrete wall.

First responders took Roxi to a 24 hour emergency animal clinic, where she died from her injuries days later.

“She’s one of us,” said Machado.

Roxi joined the department back in April of 2017.

Machado said she had the honor of working with Roxi since the K-9 was just 1 year old.

“She took many, many narcotics off the street and made this community safer because of her,” said Machado.

Roxi worked alongside her handler, MDSO Organized Crime Bureau Deputy Jared Hahn.

“So there’s a bond between the K-9 and the K-9 handler that is like no other bond,” said Machado. “To lose your partner in a tragic crash is just – it’s beyond words.”

MDSO described Roxi as a dedicated partner and family member.

“She was this jolly, happy-go-lucky, heroic little animal,” said Machado.

A K-9 who, MDSO officials said, will be truly missed.

