SURFSIDE, FLA. (WSVN) - Volunteers gathered at a synagogue in Surfside this weekend in a show of support for the soldiers of Israel.

Hundreds of people at The Shul of Bal Harbour put together backpacks of supplies on Sunday morning to ship overseas.

David Wolf, the president of the synagogue, said he was impressed with the turnout.

“In South Florida, the response has been amazing. We have probably 500 people today working in The Shul, putting packages together. We’ve got 10 to 20 pallets of merchandise,” he said. “This is just our Shul; this is happening all over the local community here. The response is incredible, because we all know the situation is really horrifying and incomprehensible.”

Wolf also said the community can help by spreading the word on social media.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.