MIAMI (WSVN) - Hundreds of people have converged in downtown Miami to take part in a rally calling on the U.S. government to take action to help people in Cuba, Nicaragua and Venezuela.

7News cameras captured attendees waving flags from Cuba, the U.S. and other countries in a show of solidarity near Bayside Marketplace during the “Llamado por la Libertad” (“Call for Freedom”) rally, Saturday evening.

The overriding message from participants is that America needs to act.

“We are fighting for freedom, and this is what we are asking: freedom,” said protester Julie Diaz. “No vaccines nor food, only freedom.”

As long as we have a voice, we’ll use it to call for Libertad for our brothers and sisters in Cuba, Nicaragua, and Venezuela. As Americans, we have the moral obligation of standing up for democracy and human rights and that’s exactly why we are here today.#PATRIAYVIDA pic.twitter.com/GgCUrPDaG6 — Mayor Francis Suarez (@FrancisSuarez) August 1, 2021

Miami Mayor Francis Suarez was among those who spoke at the event.

The rally takes place a day after President Joe Biden met with Cuban-American leaders at the White House.

Protester Maria Bacas-Cook called on the commander in chief to take more aggressive steps.

“President Biden, please help us, please do something,” she said. “We don’t want the blood on our hands in the United States of America because we didn’t do anything.”

“This is about freedom. This is about a dictatorship that we have in our country for 62 years,” said Diaz.

The meeting at the White House took place days after Cuban-Americans from across the country traveled to Washington, D.C. and marched from just outside the White House to the Cuban Embassy.

Protesters in downtown Miami said they’re certain many U.S. residents just don’t know the extent of the Cuban people’s struggle.

“Our brothers and sisters are fighting in the streets of Cuba, going through hunger, being jailed, being killed,” said a demonstrator.

But local organizers of Monday’s march in Washington said they are confident that progress is on the way.

Organizer Alian Collazo from LIBRE Initiative, who led the most recent freedom rally in the nation’s capital, said protests like these are working.

“There was sanctioning of the Cuban Police … so we’re seeing movement in the right direction,” he said.

However, Collazo said, there’s still a long way to go.

Miami Police officers are on hand at the rally to supervise and ensure everyone is safe.

