MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A humanoid robot joined Argentina fans in Miami Beach during a flag rally before Friday’s FIFA World Cup match against Cape Verde.

Video from Only In Dade showed the robot dressed in an Argentina jersey showing off its dance moves in front of fans.

Argentina will be face off against Switzerland for the FIFA World Cup quarterfinals this Saturday at 9 p.m.

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