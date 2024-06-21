NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - The Humane Society of Greater Miami discovered several battered crates outside their facility, each containing eight “fearful and timid” dogs exposed to the Miami heat.

The dogs were discovered outside of the shelter, located at 16101 W Dixie Hwy in North Miami Beach, Friday morning.

“Our team is fully committed to ensuring their immediate needs are met and that they receive the love and attention they deserve,” said Jossie Aguirre, Executive Director of the Humane Society of Greater Miami.

The Humane Society of Greater Miami said that staff immediately sprang into action to prioritize the safety and well-being of the abandoned dogs, providing them with necessary care within the shelter’s facilities.

The humane society is asking for the community’s help with adoption and fostering opportunities for these dogs.

More information can be found on their website at www.humanesocietymiami.org or by contacting info@humanesocietymiami.org.

