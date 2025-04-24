MIAMI (WSVN) - A community in downtown Miami is concerned after an invasive species of iguanas makes its way to their homes. Now some residents are calling for help.

A Brickell homeowner called for a reptile roundup after he spotted an iguana in his home on Easter Sunday.

He says his dogs suddenly barked, startling a spiny-tailed iguana standing outside his front door. The reptile then ran under the dishwasher before eventually settling behind a cabinet.

He then called “Humane Iguana Control” to successfully remove the frightened reptile without any damage.

Humane Iguana Control is available for removals after hours and on holidays.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.