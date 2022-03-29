MIAMI (WSVN) - Local officials are putting human trafficking in the spotlight.

Miami-Dade officials announced a human trafficking awareness campaign in conjunction with the upcoming Grand Prix, Tuesday.

The Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix is coming to Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, May 6.

With spectators coming from all over the world, community leaders are preparing for any dangers that may come too.

“The increased tourism so often is connected to these kinds of events. They are viewed by traffickers as opportunities to make big money,” said State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle.

The campaign efforts will teach people how to recognize signs of human trafficking and how to report anything suspicious.

