MIAMI (WSVN) - Police are investigating the discovery of what appear to be human remains found in a trash chute in downtown Miami.

Miami Police responded to 100 Northwest Sixth Street just after 10:15 a.m., Monday.

According to police, the remains appear to belong to a man.

