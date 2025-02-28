MIAMI LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - Florida Highway Patrol troopers intercepted and arrested a driver who, they said, was traveling east in the westbound lanes of State Road 826 in Miami Lakes, at one point driving backwards.

Dashcam video from FHP shows the moments the troopers attempted to stop the SUV upon sight near Northwest 67th Avenue, at around 11:30 p.m. on Feb. 20.

The motorist stopped, then he and troopers struggled for a few moments before the driver reversed his SUV into oncoming traffic in an attempt to flee, hitting an SUV that was traveling on the left-hand lane.

However, troopers pursued, performing a successful PIT maneuver. The maneuver worked. The SUV was seen veering off the roadway and hitting a guardrail, where it finally came to rest.

Troopers took the driver into custody. He was later identified as 39-year-old John Michael Actisdano.

The arrest report indicates the SUV was stolen, and Actisdano was driving with a suspended license.

The report further states Actisdano was also under the influence of a controlled substance. When troopers asked him what he ingested, the suspect replied, “It was fentanyl … I snorted it.” He later told troopers he “laced fentanyl with molly.”

The report also states there was a dog in the back seat of the SUV. The canine was unharmed and taken by animal control.

Actisdano was taken to the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center in West Miami-Dade without incident.

No one was seriously injured.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.