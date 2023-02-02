NORTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - Our legal expert, Howard Finkelstein, took part in a special event to help combat hate in our community.

High schoolers from across South Florida attended the Holocaust Documentation and Education Center’s student awareness day at Florida International University, Thursday.

They were taught the dangers of prejudice and racism.

Howard spoke about how our founding fathers based the Constitution on the idea that everyone is created equal.

“It said for the first time that man walked on this planet we were going to build this nation – a nation not for a race, not for a religion, not for an ethnicity, not for a people but for all races, all religions, all ethnicities, and all people.”

Students also met Holocaust survivors at the event.

