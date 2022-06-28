MIAMI (WSVN) - When it comes to affordable housing in South Florida many throw out the word ”crisis,” but federal officials want people to know housing help is available.

“This is a 300 million public private partnership,” said Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava, “and when completed, 1,450 unit mixed used.”

Housing Secretary Marcia Fudge was in town and touring Miami-Dade’s Liberty Square Federal Housing Project, Tuesday, amid an affordable housing crisis across the country, and Miami has arguably become the epicenter.

“We have neglected to keep up with supply,” said Fudge, “and that is why we are at the point we are today.”

The Biden Administration’s visit came as the Sunshine State was named the least affordable in the country. Specifically in South Florida, home prices have sky rocketed. Surging rent has forced families out and the idea of home ownership has become even less of a possibility for so many.

“People who have lived here all their lives are suffering,” said a woman.

“Monthly mortgage payment has gone up 25%,” said a man.

“We have sent millions, hundreds of millions to this state,” said Fudge.

The secretary called on state and local leaders to move quickly and utilize federal funds now to build affordable housing.

“People can build housing fairly quickly,” said Fudge.

“There is a program that the state received to prevent foreclosure for people who are struggling,” said Cava. “I do not believe that all those funds have been utilized.”

It would be of some help now, as the county plans for the future.

“Fourteen thousand units under construction, $70 million from a variety of private and public sector funds dedicated,” said Cava. “We need to reinvest in the people who are struggling to live here.”

Mayor Daniella Levine Cava will be hosting a housing summit with local leaders Thursday.

For more information on the Florida Homeowner Assistance Fund, click here or call 833-987-8997.

