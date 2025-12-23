MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Two people were killed, including a teenage boy, and a man was injured after three men opened fire during a house party in Miami Gardens, police said.

Miami Gardens Police and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the triple shooting in the area of Northwest 175th Street and 19th Avenue, just south of Hard Rock Stadium and right next to Parkview Elementary School, just before 12:45 a.m. on Tuesday.

Accordng to investigators, the party was taking place at a short-term rental, with about 30 people inside, when the three masked subjects walked in and discharged their firearms, striking the teen and two men.

A neighbor told 7News that she heard the party, and it sounded like a younger crowd. She added that she never heard any fights.

“Scary, scary, right next door to me. This is a quiet neighborhood, and it’s scary,” said the neighbor, who asked not to be identified or show her face on camera.

Paramedics airlifted two victims to a local hospital and transported the third patient by ground. The teen and a man were later pronounced dead at the hospital. The surviving man’s condition is critical but stable.

Back at the scene, officers shut down Northwest 175th Street between 19th and 20th avenues. 7News cameras captured officers going in and out of the residence where the shooting took place.

Detectives said there is no threat to the community, despite the three subjects who remain at large. They have not specified what led to the gunfire or the victims’ ages, as they continue to investigate.

If you have any information on this shooting or the subjects’ whereabouts, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

