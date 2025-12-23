MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Two people were killed, including a juvenile, and another person was injured after shots rang out during a house party in Miami Gardens, police said.

Miami Gardens Police and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the triple shooting in the area of Northwest 175th Street and 19th Avenue, just south of Hard Rock Stadium and right next to Parkview Elementary School, early Tuesday morning.

Accordng to investigators, the party was taking place at a home when shots were fired, just before 12:45 a.m.

A neighbor told 7News that she heard the party, and it sounded like younger people had come together. She added that she never heard any fights.

“Scary, scary, right next door to me. This is a quiet neighborhood, and it’s scary,” said the neighbor, who asked not to be identified or show her face on camera.

Paramedics airlifted two victims to a local hospital and transported the third patient by ground. The juvenile and a man were later pronounced dead at the hospital. The surviving adult’s condition is critical but stable.

Back at the scene, officers shut down Northwest 175th Street between 19th and 20th avenues. 7News cameras captured officers going in and out of the residence where the shooting took place.

Detectives have not specified what led to the gunfire, the victims’ ages or whether or not not they took anyone into custody, as they continue to investigate.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

