NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - First responders were at the scene of a house fire on Tuesday afternoon at a residence along 100th Street and Northwest 121st Avenue.

According to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, the call of the fire came in around 11:46 a.m. as a First Alarm house fire.

Aerial footage from 7Skyforce showed smoke coming from the roof of the house as firefighters worked to extinguish the blaze. Fire crews were observed breaking multiple windows in the front of the house to manage the fire.

Firefighters were also seen rescuing a person from the back of the building. The victim, who was reported as a trauma alert, was transported to the Main Trauma Center at Jackson Memorial Hospital.

By around noon, firefighters had the fire under control. Multiple units remained on the scene to ensure the fire was completely extinguished and to assess the damage.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue will provide updates as they continue to monitor the situation.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.