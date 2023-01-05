FLORIDA CITY, FLA. (WSVN) - - An early morning fire left five puppies and a family of nine people homeless.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to a small apartment located in the 800th block of Northwest 12th Street in Florida city, just after 7:30 a.m., Thursday.

“I heard it from the living room and then two of my kids sleeping with their grandmother, one of my kids came out and said it’s a fire,” recalled Justin, the father of the family.

Also inside, six children ranging from one year old to 14 years old.

Justin said he believed the fire started in his mother-in-law’s bedroom after a malfunction with her oxygen tank and inside her room, were two of the children.

“I ran in and lookd at it and noticed it was small so I ran to grab the mop bucket, tried to fill it up at least halfway but by the time I got back all of a sudden it was out of control,” he said.

This father of six raced to get everyone out of the home, including his pregnant wife.

“My first instinct was to grab my mother-in-law because she has COPD, and then grab the rest of the children,” said Justin.

His mother-in-law was taken to an area hospital to be given oxygen.

A crate of five puppies was also inside the house and they would survive the fire, along with two cats; two other dogs inside the home did not survive.

“Basically now we’re in a rough spot,” said Justin.

This family now only has their car after the fiery incident.

“It’s painful bro,” said Justin as he looked away from the camera.

The Red Cross arrived to help the family, along with animal services to figure out where the puppies could reside.

MDFR said 10 fire units responded to the home to extinguish the flames.

The comdtion of the mother-in-law in the hopital is still unknown.

As for the puppies, a family member said he would take them home for the time being.

