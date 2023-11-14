CUTLER BAY, FLA. (WSVN) - A blaze erupted in a Cutler Bay home leaving one person hospitalized as the structure succumbed to flames.

The fire broke out near Southwest 97th Avenue and Southwest 219th Street just before 9 p.m. Monday, when Miami-Dade Fire Rescue (MDFR) rushed to the scene.

MDFR confirmed at least one patient with burns was taken to the hospital another two people were treated on the scene.

The affected home is now undergoing ventilation.

