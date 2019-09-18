Small home left badly burned in Hialeah

HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - Firefighters have put out a fire that left a small home badly burned in Hialeah.

The fire broke at a detached dwelling in back of a house at 116 East 17th St., Wednesday, just before 1 p.m.

7SkyForce flew over the scene where 12 fire trucks from Hialeah Fire Department responded to the fire.

The fire burned a hole through the roof of the detached structure, which the firefighters quickly extinguished.

No one was home at the time the fire started, and no injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire or the source remains unknown.

