NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - It was a big celebration for a therapy dog named Harmony at Jackson North Medical Center.

Staff celebrated Harmony’s fifth birthday with a themed party.

7News cameras captured Harmony and the staff, dressed in 70s-inspired outfits, resembling “The Jackson Five.”

Those who work with Harmony say the animals help motivate them through their difficult treatments.

“She was there, always came up to me, which picks you up, especially when you have no movement,” said Roma Baczyk, who works with Harmony.

Hospital staff said the dogs are specially trained and can help patients with physical therapy and improve their overall mood.

