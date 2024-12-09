EL PORTAL, FLA. (WSVN) - Horace Mann Middle School and Dr. Marvin Dunn Academy in El Portal were evacuated as a precaution after there were reports of a possible bomb threat.

Officials were alerted to reports of a bomb threat made to Horace Mann Middle School located at 8950 Northwest 2nd Avenue.

Dr. Mann Dunn Academy for Community Education is right next-door to Horace Mann Middle and out of an abundance of caution authorities’ evacuated the school as well.

7Skyforce hovered above the scene, where a large police presence was observed as officers investigated the threat.

All of the students are Ok and were seen in a single-file line outside of the school awaiting further instructions.

The evacuation order at Horace Mann was lifted and students were allowed back into the school, not long before being told to exit the school once more.

That is likely due to an area of the school not being thoroughly investigated and given the all-clear.

Nonetheless, it appears that authorities have the situation under control.

It is possible that this threat isn’t credible, but that information isn’t definitive.

7News have reached out to police for further information.

