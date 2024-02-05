MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami Gardens Police Department officers responded to a bridge near Golden Glades Elementary School after a shooting occurred.

Officials said the shooting occurred around 7 a.m. at a pedestrian bridge that overpasses the Palmetto Expressway near the 2900 block of Northwest 166th Street.

According to police, a man was shot and pronounced dead on the scene by Miami-Dade Fire Rescue.

Live video footage showed an area of the bridge walkway where police surrounded the body that was near a bicycle.

Since this shooting occurred before students arrived, children in the elementary school were unharmed and continued their day as usual.

Investigators have not released any information as the investigation continues.

