MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - An investigation in a Miami Beach hotel is underway.

Outside of the Sherry Frontenac Hotel, a heavy police presence was seen along Collins Avenue, near 65th Street, Wednesday morning.

Two crime scene vans were also outside of the building.

Police said that they are investigating a homicide.

On Tuesday, just before 7 p.m., the Miami Beach Police Department received a call from a woman who requested a welfare check from her co-worker, who was last seen on Dec. 3

When officers arrived at that co-worker’s hotel room, they found her lifeless body inside.

Roads were shut down last night according to one man who worked nearby.

“I got here around 10 o’clock and all the streets were practically shut down because there was nothing but police vehicles and emergency vehicles,” said Juan Padin. “Nobody knew what was going on. [Police officers] were running back and forth. A couple of rescue trucks came by and we saw a lot of detectives running around.”

Detectives said they are following several leads.

“In this area, you don’t normally see that kind of activity,” said Padin. “Especially in that hotel. That hotel mainly [attends] flight attendants and pilots. Those are the only people that stay there.”

It is unclear how the woman was killed.

The hotel staff is unable to give out information at this time.

