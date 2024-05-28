MIAMI (WSVN) - A homicide investigation is underway in Miami after a woman’s body was found.

According to Miami Police, a woman in her 40s was found unresponsive at an apartment complex on 429 NE 82nd St., Tuesday morning.

7Skyforce hovered over the scene, where crime scene technicians were seen going in and out of the building.

Details remain limited as police continue their investigation.

