MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A homicide investigation is underway after a woman’s body was found inside of a hotel in Miami Beach, police said.

Outside of the Sherry Frontenac Hotel, a heavy police presence was seen along Collins Avenue, near 65th Street, Wednesday morning.

A woman who lives nearby said she saw several police cars in front of the building.

“Yesterday [there were] a lot of police cars outside, like five cars,” she said.

Two crime scene vans were also outside of the building.

Another woman who stayed in a nearby hotel said police vehicles blocked the entrances of the establishment.

“We were very worried; we didn’t know what went on,” said Paola Goni. “There were lots of police cars blocking the street, almost blocking our hotel entrance.”

Police said that they were investigating a homicide.

On Tuesday, just before 7 p.m., the Miami Beach Police Department received a call from a woman who requested a welfare check for her co-worker, who was last seen on Saturday.

When officers arrived at that co-worker’s hotel room, they found her lifeless body inside.

Investigators were seen going in and out of the hotel for more than 12 hours.

Hours later, 7News cameras captured crews with the Miami-Dade Medical Examiner’s Office removing the body from the building, and crime scene investigators were seen placing bags of evidence inside a police van.

Roads were shut down last night according to one man who worked nearby.

“I got here around 10 o’clock, and all the streets were practically shut down because there was nothing but police vehicles and emergency vehicles,” said Juan Padin, who works nearby. “Nobody knew what was going on, but [police officers] were running back and forth. A couple of rescue trucks came by, and we saw a lot of detectives walking around.”

At one point, area residents said, police shut down Collins Avenue near 65th Street.

Detectives have not identified the deceased woman, but they said they are following several leads.

“In this area, you don’t see that kind of activity, especially from that hotel.” said Padin. “That hotel is, like, mainly flight attendants and pilots. Those are the only people that stay at the hotel.”

It is unclear how the woman was killed.

“We’re here on vacation, and we think that everything here is cool, fine and relaxed, and now we are a bit worried,” said Goni.

The hotel’s staff declined to comment.

Police are now requesting the public’s help.

If you have any information on this crime, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

