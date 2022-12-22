MIAMI SPRINGS, FLA. (WSVN) - A significant police presence was spotted in a Miami Springs neighborhood.

An incident took place in the area of South Drive and Northwest 36th Street, Wednesday night.

7News was there as a car riddled with bullets was towed away.

On Tuesday morning, police were seen canvassing the area and speaking to neighbors.

Witnesses said a body was taken away by the medical examiner.

Officials have confirmed this is a homicide investigation.

It is unclear if authorities are searching for any suspects.

