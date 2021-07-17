MIAMI (AP/WSVN) — A Homestead woman is facing criminal charges in the death of a 2-year-old child left in a hot vehicle, police say.

Jail records showed Saturday that Juana Perez-Domingo, 43, is charged with aggravated manslaughter of a child. Bond was set at $50,000, and no attorney was listed for the woman.

Police say Perez-Domingo was supposed to drive the young girl to daycare in Homestead early Friday morning. She drove the girl to her own home, located along Southwest First Street, because the daycare wasn’t open yet.

Investigators said Perez-Domingo got distracted and forgot about the child until returning to the vehicle seven hours later.

A Miami-Dade Police report says Perez-Domingo called the child’s mother and then drove her to the mother’s house, located along the 800 block of Northwest Third Avenue. The child had died by then.

Police say Perez-Domingo also had no driver’s license. An autopsy was scheduled for Saturday.