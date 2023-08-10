HOMESTEAD, FLA. (WSVN) - A 36-year-old woman is facing charges of animal cruelty with intent to injure and kill, as well as confining an animal without proper care.

According to an arrest report, police responded to a residence in the 15000 block of SW 282nd St. in Homestead, following a report of animal cruelty, Monday August 7. Upon arriving at the scene around 1:45 p.m., police encountered a distressing scene.

A canine was found confined in a cage outside in the backyard, sitting in its own urine and feces. The cage lacked any provisions of food or water, and the canine’s condition was visibly alarming. The emaciated animal had multiple sores along its body, indicating prolonged neglect.

The owner of the canine, identified as Mercedez Laporsha Cochran, was allegedly responsible for subjecting the animal to unnecessary pain and suffering. It was revealed that the canine had been deprived of essential care, including proper sustenance and hydration, as well as a suitable environment for exercise and well-being.

An anti-cruelty investigator was dispatched to the scene and took custody of the distressed canine, removing it from the dire circumstances.

Following up on the case, police continued the investigation into the incident. On Wednesday, August 9, Cochran was brought in for further questioning. Post-Miranda, during an interview, Cochran acknowledged the allegations against her.

As a result of the investigation and Cochran’s admission, she was formally charged with animal cruelty and neglect. She was subsequently transported to TGK.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.