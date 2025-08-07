HOMESTEAD, FLA. (WSVN) - A Homestead teacher was arrested on a felony child abuse charge after police said she threw a shoe that struck a student in the head.

Sandra Marta Colombo, 61, was taken into custody at her home on NE 1st Drive on Wednesday, according to an arrest report.

Officers said the incident occurred Feb. 28 at Waterstone Charter School, where Colombo allegedly threw a sandal-style shoe intending to get the attention of a misbehaving student. Instead, the shoe struck a different juvenile in the ear and forehead.

According to the arrest report, two child witnesses told investigators they saw Colombo throw the shoe overhand with force, while the victim later said she was hit in the forehead but suffered no visible marks or bruises.

The girl said Colombo apologized and rubbed her forehead after the incident, the report states.

On Wednesday, she was arrested and transported to the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center.

