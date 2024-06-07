HOMESTEAD, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating a shooting that occurred late last night in Homestead.

The incident unfolded around 10:45 p.m. Thursday, at the intersection of Northwest Second Street and Krome Avenue, not far from Homestead Police Headquarters. Both Homestead and Miami-Dade police officers were on the scene, searching for evidence.

Video footage captured Miami-Dade Police officers, along with crime scene investigators, roaming the area and standing near a car with its door open. According to police scanners, a 20-year-old man was shot in the head and was airlifted to Jackson South Medical Center for treatment.

7News has reached out to Homestead and Miami-Dade Police departments for more information.

