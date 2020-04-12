Homestead school principal, teachers join Easter Bunny in handing out candy

HOMESTEAD, FLA. (WSVN) - A bunny bonanza took over Homestead on Easter Sunday, thanks to a local school.

The principal, some teachers and coaches with The Charter School at Waterstone joined the Easter bunny to hand out candies to hundreds of families.

Wearing masks and gloves, participants adhered to safety measures as they gave out 800 bags of goodies to help keep the Easter spirit alive during this difficult time.

