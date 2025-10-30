HOMESTEAD, FLA. (WSVN) - A preschool teacher in Homestead was arrested after being accused of physically abusing a 3-year-old student.

Heather Williams, a teacher at Smart Start of Homestead, was taken into custody Wednesday on charges of child abuse without great bodily harm.

The 41-year-old later stood before Miami-Dade Circuit Judge Mindy S. Glazer.

According to police, Williams pushed and grabbed the toddler by the arm, leaving him with visible bruises.

The suspect is now out on bond.

Administrators with the school did not immediately respond to 7News’ request for comment.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.