HOMESTEAD, FLA. (WSVN) - The Homestead Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a 15-year-old boy who went missing from the Waterstone Community in Homestead.

Ja Ir Richard Alexander was last seen on August 3 at 9:00 PM. He is described as being 5 feet 10 inches tall, weighing 130 pounds.

Authorities are urging anyone with information regarding Alexander’s whereabouts to come forward and assist in the search effort.

